Ex Andhra Chief Minister Kiran Reddy Joins BJP

Andhra: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday, becoming the second ex-Congress leader to switch sides in just two days, after Anil Antony, the son of Congress veteran from Kerala, AK Antony.

Mr Reddy, who served as the last Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh before the formation of Telangana state in 2014, resigned from the Congress in March 2023 over differences with the party leadership.

Mr Reddy’s decision to join the BJP comes ahead of the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh next year, where the ruling YSR Congress and the main opposition Telugu Desam Party are locked in a bitter contest. The move could potentially tip the scales in favour of the BJP, which is hoping to make inroads in the state.

The 62-year-old politician had resigned from the Congress once before in 2014, after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, and formed his party, Jai Samaikyandhra. However, he failed to make an electoral impact in the 2014 polls. He later rejoined the Congress in 2018 but remained inactive in politics for a long time.

Mr Reddy, who hails from the Rayalaseema region, is expected to strengthen the BJP’s presence in the area where he has considerable influence. He could also be projected as a potential chief ministerial candidate by the BJP, which is attempting to emerge as a third alternative in the state.