Ex-Andaman chief secretary Jitendra Narain questioned by SIT “gang-rape” Case

Port Blair: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain for over eight hours here on Friday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman, an official said.

Labour Commissioner R L Rishi was also accused of raping the woman while a police inspector and a hotel owner were named in the FIR as accomplices in the crime.

The police inspector was also interrogated by the SIT on Friday.

Narain was brought to the Police Lines in the morning for questioning which lasted over eight hours, the official said.

Jitendra Narain, one of the bureaucrats accused in the sex-for-jobs scandal in Andaman Nicobar Islands, is a St Stephen’s alumnus, who has held high offices in the Delhi government, and other central ministries.

Narain is at the epicentre of a sexual allegation in which 20 women were allegedly taken to his Port Blair residence in a jobs-for-sex racket. Some of the allegedly sexually exploited women were provided with government jobs.

The allegations came into the open after a 21-year-old woman alleged that the former Chief Secretary Narain and the then Labour commissioner of Andaman and Nicobar Islands RL Rishi sexually exploited her and she was subjected to gang-rape.

Jitendra Narain’s name was among the ‘Top 50 Bureaucrats’ list prepared by Fame India, Asia Post, and PSU Watch, in 2019.

