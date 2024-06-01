EVM Malfunctioning Reported At Several Places In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Polling for the last and fourth phase Assembly and Parliamentary elections in Odisha was disrupted due to malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at several places in the State.

The voting machine at booth No 254 at Basantpur, Booth No 121, 122 at Balipada and Booth No 106 at Belapala in in Kendrapara district developed technical glitches.

Similarly, voting process was hit at booth No 234 in Salipur, booth no 171 at Nimidhi in Jagatsinghpur, booth no 142 in Bhandaripokhari of Bhadrak.

The EVMs at two booths in Rajnagar, over 30 booths in Mahakalapada of Kendrapara were also malfunctioned.

EVM error at Booth No 153 in Balasore Sadar, booth No. 26 in Basta has been reported.

Over 31 EVMs developed technical error in Jasipur sector of Mayurbhanj district.

Six Lok Sabha constituencies-Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore and Mayurbhanj and 42 Assembly segment under them went to poll.