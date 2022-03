EVM Glitches Trigger Delay Voting In Many Booths In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVM) delayed commencement of voting for election in several polling stations of the State.

Reportedly, technical problems occurred at booth-432 in Ward-41 of BMC and booth-408 in Nayapalli.

Likewise, in Nuapada, glitches in EVM was reported at booth-12 of Nuapada NAC. Over 500 voters are waiting outside the booth to cast vote.