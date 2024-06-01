EVM Failure In 30 Mahakalapada Booths Is Completely Baseless: Odisha CEO

Bhubaneswar: The news of EVM failure in 30 booths in Mahakalapada is completely baseless and false said the Odisha CEO.

The Chief Electoral Officer clarified this in a press conference. The CEO said that voters are being discouraged by broadcasting such false news.

Before broadcasting such news, the reports should be verified. The District Magistrate clearly said in an X post that the breaking published in the local private channel is false and baseless.

A news channel aired news that 30 EVMs are non-functional this was immediately refuted. Kendrapara District Collector and DM has also strongly denied the news. Kendrapara District Collector said that such news is baseless.