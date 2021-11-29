Eviction Drive For SCB Expansion In Cuttack Resumes

Cuttack: The officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) resumed the eviction drive in Ranihat canal road area as part of the expansion and redevelopment project of SCB Hospital. Scb

As many as two platoons of police force have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that SCB will be upgraded to a state-of-the-art hospital with 3000 beds.

Following the announcement, the state government had decided to take up the expansion work from the first week of March. Accordingly, it instructed the CMC and Cuttack district administration to complete the eviction drive in and around the hospital at the earliest possible.