Evict Ankit Gupta or save Rs 25 lakh- Bigg Boss puts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in tough spot; fans unhappy

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, things will turn more interesting as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be put in a tough spot. The new promo of the show sees BB asking Priyanka to either save Rs 25 lakh from the prize money or get her good friend Ankit Gupta evicted from the house. She is called in the confession room where she is asked to press the buzzer of her desired choice.

If she presses the buzzer, Ankit will have to immediately leave the house and be eliminated. However, if she doesn’t press the buzzer, the prize money will become zero.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is seen in a dilemma as she struggles to make the decision. Ankit Gupta has a loving look in his eyes as he sees her choosing him.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s relationship has come under constant stress in the house. The housemates have sworn to get Ankit Gupta out of the show to take away the constant support that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has with his presence. They feel he is not contributing much on Salman Khan’s show. Fans are furious as the voting lines have been closed.

 

