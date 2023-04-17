Everyone Gets Same Respect & Treatment At CSK Regardless Of Seniority: Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been one of Chennai Super Kings most valuable assets over the years. Having joined the franchise in 2012, Jadeja has been instrumental in guiding the Chennai Super Kings to multiple titles. On Star Sports ‘Stars on Star’, the vice-captain of the Chennai Super Kings spoke about how his time in the IPL has changed over the years, from the excitement of playing in the first year of the tournament in 2008 to the emotional comeback of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018. Jadeja also discussed the supportive atmosphere in the CSK dugout, where players are treated equally regardless of seniority or form, and the franchise’s efforts to build a deeper connection with their fans, including arranging for fans to stay in Pune during the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports ‘Stars on Star’, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja spoke about the atmosphere in the CSK dugout, he said “CSK management and the owners never put any pressure on any players. Even now after 11 years with CSK, they have the same attitude and the approach. They’ll never make you feel low even when you aren’t performing well. There is no senior and junior kind of thing there. Even any youngster from U19 will get the same respect and treatment like other senior players. No pressure at all. No biasness among any players, whether they are playing or not.”

Jadeja further spoke on how the CSK franchise has been instrumental in building a deeper connection with the fans, especially when they had to play their home games in Pune in the 2018 edition of the tournament, he said “In Pune, CSK Franchise made complete arrangement for 2k-3k fans to stay in Pune and watch all those seven matches which were scheduled to be played in Pune. Their stay and food arrangements, everything was done by CSK franchise. Also they were given CSK jerseys.”

Jadeja further added “This time at home ground there will be a lot of excitement because sometimes when we practice it feels like we are here to play a match because 15-20k fans comes to watch us practice. Complete one stand gets filled and cheer for us till the time we practice. It will be lot more exciting this time because we haven’t played at our home ground since few years and Mahi Bhai is back this season, so it’ll be a big occasion for fans to see him in Chennai.”