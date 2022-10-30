Every Match Is Like A Final For Us,’ Says U Mumba Captain

Bengaluru: The U Mumba Captain Surinder Singh has been in top form for his side at the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9.

The defender has notched 25 points in 8 games, helping his team climb to the fifth spot in the points table. Surinder’s team has also registered back-to-back victories in their last two games.

After their 36-25 victory over the Bengal Warriors, Surinder said, “We have practiced the art of Super Tackles a lot during our training sessions. Our coach has told us to play every match like a final and that’s what we have been doing every game. We played a great game against Bengal Warriors.”

When asked why their primary raider Guman Singh wasn’t at the forefront of their attack against the Warriors, the Skipper expressed, “We knew that the Warriors would have a plan for tackling Guman, so we held back Guman on purpose for this match decided to put our other raiders at the forefront for this game. And that plan worked for us.”

While summing their experience in the Bengaluru leg, the defender said, “We have learned a lot from our matches in Bengaluru and we bonded very well on the mat. We’ll look to continue the same in our upcoming matches. Our team will play well and we look forward to playing in front of the U Mumba fans in Pune as well.”