Ever Heard Of Goji Berry? Here’s Why You Should Nosh On It

New Delhi: Goji berries are a superfood that has recently gained attention, because of their super beneficial properties. They are packed with nutrients and vitamins, that you must add them to your daily diet.

Goji Berries Aid Diabetes Treatment

Goji berries may lower blood sugar levels. The berries contain polysaccharides, which are long-chain carbohydrates that play a role in reducing blood sugar. Goji berries also increase glucose responsiveness, and this accounts for their hypoglycemic effects.

Can Aid Weight Loss

They are low in calories and rich in nutrients, they can find a place in your weight loss diet plan. And goji berries have a low glycemic index, which is why consuming them can reduce cravings for sugary foods and aid weight loss. The berries are also rich in fiber, like most fruits and vegetables. Fiber promotes satiety and prevents binging – and can hence contribute to weight loss.

Can Regulate Blood Pressure Levels

The polysaccharides in the berries can be credited to their anti-hypertensive properties. The polysaccharides in the berries can help lower blood pressure levels and prevent related diseases.

Boost Vision Health

Goji berries are exceptionally rich in zeaxanthin, an antioxidant known for its superb benefits for the eyes. They are often considered a natural treatment for age-related macular degeneration. The zeaxanthin in the berries also protects the eyes from UV exposure, free radicals, and various other forms of oxidative stress.