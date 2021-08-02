Evening Snacks: Make Delicious Crispy Corn Recipe

New Delhi: Crispy corn is a delicious easy to make recipe by frying corn kernels and mixed with flavouring with spice powders.

INGREDIENTS

for boiling:

4 cup water

1 tsp salt

2 cup sweet corn

for frying:

¼ cup corn flour

¼ cup rice flour

1 tbsp maida / plain flour

¼ tsp pepper powder

¼ tsp salt

oil (for frying)

for masala:

½ tsp kashmiri red chilli powder

¼ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp aamchur

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp onion (finely chopped)

2 tbsp capsicum (finely chopped)

2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS