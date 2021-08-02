Evening Snacks: Make Delicious Crispy Corn Recipe
New Delhi: Crispy corn is a delicious easy to make recipe by frying corn kernels and mixed with flavouring with spice powders.
INGREDIENTS
for boiling:
- 4 cup water
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 cup sweet corn
for frying:
- ¼ cup corn flour
- ¼ cup rice flour
- 1 tbsp maida / plain flour
- ¼ tsp pepper powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- oil (for frying)
for masala:
- ½ tsp kashmiri red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp cumin powder
- ½ tsp aamchur
- ¼ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp onion (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp capsicum (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)
INSTRUCTIONS
- firstly, in a large vessel boil 4 cup water and 1 tsp salt.
- add 2 cup sweet corn and boil for a minute.
- drain off the sweet corn to remove excess water.
- now add ¼ cup cornflour, ¼ cup rice flour, 1 tbsp maida, ¼ tsp pepper powder and ¼ tsp salt.
- mix well making sure the flour is coated well to sweet corn.
- sieve the mixture to remove excess flour.
- deep fry in hot oil making sure to keep the flame on medium.
- stir occasionally, and fry on medium flame until it turns golden brown.
- drain off over kitchen paper to remove excess oil.
- transfer the fried corn into a large bowl.
- add ½ tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp aamchur and ¼ tsp salt.
- mix well making sure the spices are well combined.
- also add 2 tbsp onion, 2 tbsp capsicum and 2 tbsp coriander.
- mix well-combining everything well.
- finally, enjoy crispy corn recipe with tomato sauce.