Evening Snacks: Make Chicken Spring Rolls
New Delhi: Chicken Spring Rolls is one of the most popular in India. It is prepared with minced chicken and fresh noodles. This is an easy-to-make recipe that can be prepared in no time. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
Ingredients for Chicken Spring Rolls Recipe
- Chicken mince 1 cup
- Spring roll sheets 12-16
- Oil 2 tablespoons + for deep-frying
- Garlic chopped 1 tablespoon
- Ginger chopped 1 tablespoon
- Cabbage shredded ½ cup
- Carrots cut into juliennes, 2 medium
- Soy sauce 1 teaspoon
- Oyster sauce 5 teaspoons
- Salt to taste
- Crushed black peppercorns to taste
- Spring onion greens chopped, 1-2
- Refined flour (maida) 2-3 tablespoons
- Rice vinegar ½ teaspoon
- Crushed red chillies ½ teaspoon
Method
- Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add garlic and ginger and sauté well. Add cabbage and carrot and toss on high heat.
- Add chicken mince, soy sauce, 2 teaspoons oyster sauce, salt, and crushed peppercorns and mix well. Cook on high heat for 2-3 minutes.
- Reserve some of the spring onion greens and add the remaining, switch off the heat, and mix well. Transfer onto a plate and let the mixture cool.
- Mix flour with some water and mix to make a thick paste.
- Place the spring roll sheets on a worktop. Put a portion of the cooked mixture on one side of each sheet and roll along with folding the edges. Apply the prepared paste on the edges and seal tightly.
- Heat sufficient oil in a pan. Deep-fry the rolls till golden. Drain on absorbent paper.
- To make the sauce, combine remaining soy sauce, vinegar, crushed red chillies, crushed peppercorns, and reserved spring onion greens in a bowl. Add some water and mix well.
- Serve hot with the prepared sauce.