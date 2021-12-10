Evening Snacks: Make Chicken Spring Rolls

New Delhi: Chicken Spring Rolls is one of the most popular in India. It is prepared with minced chicken and fresh noodles. This is an easy-to-make recipe that can be prepared in no time. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients for Chicken Spring Rolls Recipe

Chicken mince 1 cup

Spring roll sheets 12-16

Oil 2 tablespoons + for deep-frying

Garlic chopped 1 tablespoon

Ginger chopped 1 tablespoon

Cabbage shredded ½ cup

Carrots cut into juliennes, 2 medium

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 5 teaspoons

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Spring onion greens chopped, 1-2

Refined flour (maida) 2-3 tablespoons

Rice vinegar ½ teaspoon

Crushed red chillies ½ teaspoon

Method