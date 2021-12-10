Chicken Spring Rolls
Evening Snacks: Make Chicken Spring Rolls

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Chicken Spring Rolls is one of the most popular in India. It is prepared with minced chicken and fresh noodles. This is an easy-to-make recipe that can be prepared in no time. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients for Chicken Spring Rolls Recipe

  • Chicken mince 1 cup
  • Spring roll sheets 12-16
  • Oil 2 tablespoons + for deep-frying
  • Garlic chopped 1 tablespoon
  • Ginger chopped 1 tablespoon
  • Cabbage shredded ½ cup
  • Carrots cut into juliennes, 2 medium
  • Soy sauce 1 teaspoon
  • Oyster sauce 5 teaspoons
  • Salt to taste
  • Crushed black peppercorns to taste
  • Spring onion greens chopped, 1-2
  • Refined flour (maida) 2-3 tablespoons
  • Rice vinegar ½ teaspoon
  • Crushed red chillies ½ teaspoon

Method

  1. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add garlic and ginger and sauté well. Add cabbage and carrot and toss on high heat.
  2. Add chicken mince, soy sauce, 2 teaspoons oyster sauce, salt, and crushed peppercorns and mix well. Cook on high heat for 2-3 minutes.
  3. Reserve some of the spring onion greens and add the remaining, switch off the heat, and mix well. Transfer onto a plate and let the mixture cool.
  4. Mix flour with some water and mix to make a thick paste.
  5. Place the spring roll sheets on a worktop. Put a portion of the cooked mixture on one side of each sheet and roll along with folding the edges. Apply the prepared paste on the edges and seal tightly.
  6. Heat sufficient oil in a pan. Deep-fry the rolls till golden. Drain on absorbent paper.
  7. To make the sauce, combine remaining soy sauce, vinegar, crushed red chillies, crushed peppercorns, and reserved spring onion greens in a bowl. Add some water and mix well.
  8. Serve hot with the prepared sauce.
