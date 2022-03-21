Evening Jugaad: Try Mouth Watering Dhenkanal’s Famous Bara

Bhubaneswar: Bara is a street snack that is also popular throughout the country and Odisha’s Dhenkanal holds the flag for making it one of the traditional cuisines of the state.

The famed Dhenkanal Bara of Odisha is believed to be the most delicious and mouth-watering of all the different forms of Bara.

Dhenkanal Bara has a wonderful spice scent and a crunchy and crispy texture on the surface with an exceptionally soft inside.

Ingredients :

Black Gram ( Urad dal) – 2 cups

Suji/ Rava/ Semolina – 3/4 cup

Chopped Green Chillies (add as needed )

Chopped Onion- 2 (Medium size)

Chopped Fresh Curry Leaves- 2 stems

a little amount of baking soda

white turmeric/Amba Ada (mango-flavoured ginger)

salt (as per taste)

oil for fry

water

Procedure :

* The black grams (Biri) must be soaked in water for 6-7 hours or overnight before making Bara.

* Drain the water from the soaked Black grams.

* Blend the ingredients together to produce a thick batter, then set it outside to ferment for 40 minutes.

* In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped green chilies, ginger, salt, chopped onion, chopped curry leaves, Semolina, and baking soda.

* Take a tablespoon of the airy batter and roll it into a little doughnut form in your hand.

* In a frying pan, heat the oil and drop the little balls of Bara into it.

* Deep-fried the balls until they turn a lovely golden brown hue.

* Bara is all set to serve you.