‘Even now questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression’: Amitabh Bachchan at Kolkata Film Fest

Making a rare statement at the commencement of Kolkata’s International Film Festival today, Amitabh Bachchan, has said that questions are being raised on the concept of freedom of expression when it comes to cinema even today, news agency ANI reported.

Following a lengthy discussion on British censorship, pre-independence films against oppressors, communalism, and societal harmony, Bachchan said: “Even now, and I’m sure my colleagues on stage would agree questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression”.

Shah Rukh Khan, whose film “Pathaan,” has been the newest target of the “boycott club,” appeared on the dais with him. Speaking about the toxic culture of social media, he stated, “Social media often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self…I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption…Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive & destructive.”

“We are all happy and I am the happiest. And I have no qualms in saying, that no matter what the world does, me and you, and all positive people in the world are alive,” he had added.

“I appreciate your artistic temperament that accepts plurality and equality,” Bachchan said after his address.

At the inaugural ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film festival, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bacchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time.”

This film festival, which runs till December 22, will feature 183 films from 42 nations, including 52 short films and documentaries.