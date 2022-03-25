“Even Hitler Gave Jobs To Lackeys”: Arvind Kejriwal Slams PM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an all-out attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the floor of the Delhi Assembly. Ripping into the BJP over the movie The Kashmir Files, Mr Kejriwal delved into history and cited the German dictator Adolf Hitler.

“Even Hitler gave jobs to his lackeys. What did he (Modi) give you?” Mr Kejriwal said.”Kejriwal works even for you. If someone in your family is ill, Kejriwal provides you medicines, not Modi. Open your eyes, leave BJP and join AAP,” the Delhi Chief Minister added.

Earlier in his address, Mr Kejriwal attacked the BJP over its demand to make The Kashmir Files tax free in the national capital.