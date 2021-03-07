Even After Getting 2nd Vaccine Dose, Doctor Tests COVID Positive

Rourkela: A contractual doctor working as an Assistant Surgeon at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) here tested positive for COVID-19 days after receiving the second dose of vaccine.

According to reports, the 71-year-old doctor was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (Covishield) on January 16 and the second dose on February 15. However, he developed COVID symptoms on March 1.

His swab sample was collected yesterday and sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).

It is suspected that the doctor might have contracted the virus from COVID-19 patients at the hospital.