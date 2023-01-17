Evelyn Sharma Announces Second Pregnancy; Says ‘Baby 2 On Its Way’

New Delhi: Actor Evelyn Sharma on Tuesday announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Tushaan Bhindi. Evelyn got married to Tushaan Bhindi in 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Evelyn posted her picture with her baby bump.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Evelyn wrote, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms!! (pink heart with star emoji). Baby #2 is on the way (hatching chick and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

</>

For unversed, Evelyn and Tushaan got married in October 2019. The couple was blessed with their first child, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi in 2021.