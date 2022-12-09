Evaluation of Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment 1 answer sheets begins

Bhubaneswar: The Evaluation of Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment 1 answer sheets began today. Reportedly, 12,450 evaluators are engaged in evaluation at 56 centres.

The evaluation process is scheduled to complete by December 19.

The matric summative examinations was conducted November 23 to November 30.

This is the first edition of the High School Certificate Exam and Madhyama Exam or SA-1 (Summative Assessment-1).

The second edition of the High School Certificate Exam and Madhyama Exam will be known as Summative Assessment-2 or SA-2.

Both SA-1 and SA-2 carry equal weightage i.e 40 per cent weightage. Final results will be published on the basis of 40 per cent weightage each for SA-1 and SA-2 and 20 per cent weightage for internal assessment.