European Satellite ‘Aeolus’ To Fall Through Earth’s Atmosphere, ESA Aims At Safe Landing

A 1,360-kilogram satellite is set to fall through Earth’s atmosphere and may crash on the planet soon. The satellite, Aeolus, is a European Space Agency (ESA) spacecraft launched in August 2018 as an Earth Explorer research mission.

In order to ensure that Aeolus safely returns to Earth, without causing any damage to the living beings on the planet, ESA is aiming to gradually lower the satellite to 150 kilometres above Earth’s surface, following which it will burn up as it descends to around 80 kilometres.

Aeolus is running out of fuel, and will soon meet its inevitable fate. Therefore, scientists have put the spacecraft into a special mode to perform its end-of-life activities. Also, ESA’s spacecraft operators have ensured that enough fuel remains for Aeolus to perform its final manoeuvres that will bring the spacecraft back towards Earth’s atmosphere.

ESA aims to lower Aeolus in a way such that it falls into the ocean, which will keep the chances of its fragments harming living beings on Earth’s surface low.

This marks the first time an assisted re-entry of a spacecraft is being attempted. If Aeolus is safely returned to Earth, it will set a benchmark for similar missions in the future.

Aeolus is currently orbiting at an altitude of 320 kilometres, and since its fuel is negligible, it will soon fall through Earth’s atmosphere.

The Sun is speeding up Aeolus’ return to Earth, ESA says on its website.