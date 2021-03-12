European countries suspend use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots

Denmark: Several countries including Denmark, Norway and Iceland have temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine over concerns about patients developing post-jab blood clots.

Denmark has temporarily suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine as a precautionary move after reports of blood clots and one death. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the UK’s regulatory body have said that there is no indication that vaccination is linked to thromboembolic events.

Seven other countries—Norway, Iceland, Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Latvia—have also suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. The decisions are a further setback for Europe’s vaccination campaign, which has struggled to pick up speed, partly because of delays in delivering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The EMA’s safety committee is reviewing the issue but said that there was currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects. It said that the information available so far showed that the number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people was no higher than that seen in the general population. It said that, as of 10 March, 30 cases of thromboembolic events had been reported among the five million people given the AstraZeneca vaccine in the European Economic Area.

As of 8 March, 22 cases of blood clots had been reported among more than three million people vaccinated in the European Economic Area, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Austria announced on Monday that it had suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a 49-year-old nurse died of “severe blood coagulation problems” days after receiving an anti-COVID shot.

On Wednesday, the EMA said a preliminary probe showed that the batch of AstraZeneca vaccines used in Austria was likely not to blame for the nurse’s death.

A spokesperson for AstraZeneca said, “Patient safety is the highest priority for AstraZeneca. Regulators have clear and stringent efficacy and safety standards for the approval of any new medicine, and that includes Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. The safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in phase III clinical trials, and peer reviewed data confirms the vaccine has been generally well tolerated.”