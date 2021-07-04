EURO 2020: England win 4-0 in Rome to set up a semi-final with Denmark

Wembley: Two goals from Harry Kane and one each from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson send England to the sem-finals at EURO 2020. Gareth Southgate’s team will play Denmark at Wembley, with Italy or Spain on the other side of the draw.

England has sent Ukraine out of the Euros with a comprehensive victory. England crushed Ukraine 4-0 in Rome on Saturday.

Harry Kane scored twice for England at the Stadio Olimpico while Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also found the net as Gareth Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals of a second consecutive major tournament.

Denmark beat the Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020 thanks to first-half strikes from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg.

Patrik Schick responded for the Czechs early in the second half to score his fifth goal of the tournament and become the joint-top scorer with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

