Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney To Co-Star With Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Marvel Film “Madame Web”

New York: Actor Sydney Sweeney, who is best known for her role in ‘Euphoria’, will now be seen in Sony’s Marvel film ‘Madame Web’.

Madame Web is currently in development, with the only announced cast members being Sydney and Dakota Johnson, who has been cast in the titular role. The film will be directed by S.J. Clarkson, known for her work on the Marvel series Jessica Jones and The Defenders.

In the comics, Madame Web is a paralyzed, elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.