‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25 after chilling 911 call

Oakland: Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria,” has died. He was 25.

Cloud’s publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given.

In a statement, Cloud’s family said goodbye to “an artist, a friend, a brother and a son.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the family said. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added.

HBO mourned Angus’ death on Instagram, sharing a photo of him and writing, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

While Angus’ cause of death has yet to be revealed, Oakland Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt said they arrived at a local residence around 11:30 am for a “medical emergency.” Upon arrival, “the patient was determined to be already deceased.”

Police responded to a 911 call from Angus’ mother and shereported a “possible overdose,” according to TMZ. She said her son did not have a pulse. A source close to the family also revealed that Angus had been struggling with severe suicidal thoughts following his return from Ireland after his father was buried.