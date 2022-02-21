‘Euphoria’ season 2 episode 7: “The Theater And It’s Double”

New York: The promo for episode 7 makes it clear that things are about to blow up properly. New episodes of Euphoria have been premiering in the US on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT since Jan. 9. Euphoria season 2 episode 7 is set to debut at that same time on Feb. 20.

Since Euphoria is an HBO original, episode 7 will also be available to stream on Sunday, Feb. 13, on HBO Max at the same time the latest episode airs on HBO. HBO Max also allows you to catch up on every episode from Euphoria so far.

Wherever you are in the world, there is an easy way to be sure you can watch the latest episode of Euphoria — a virtual private network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re going to be away from home.

There will be eight episodes of Euphoria season 2 (just like season 1). While HBO has not released a schedule, it’s likely they will debut on subsequent Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET (though HBO is known to skip weeks for holidays).

Euphoria has always felt like two shows in one. On one side, there are the characters who aroutcasts for various reasons, their world revolving around or closely mingled with addiction. On the other, you have everyone else dealing with more straightforward high school and relationship drama. Lexi has rarely picked a side to engage with; instead, she’s straddled the fence or observed from a corner. But in “The Theater And It’s Double,” Lexi bridges the gap between these two worlds.