EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc
Kyiv: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine on Saturday to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelensky his country’s bid to get candidacy status to join the European Union.
“With President Zelensky I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path,” von der Leyen tweeted on arrival in Kyiv.
🇺🇦 Good to be back in Kyiv.
With President @ZelenskyyUa I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path.
Європа з вами! pic.twitter.com/JqtXvgamkV
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 11, 2022
