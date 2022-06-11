EU chief
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc

By Haraprasad Das
Kyiv: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine on Saturday to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelensky his country’s bid to get candidacy status to join the European Union.

“With President Zelensky I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path,” von der Leyen tweeted on arrival in Kyiv.

 

