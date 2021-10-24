Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey Breaks Half Marathon World Record

Valencia: Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia smashed the women’s half marathon world record on Sunday after finishing it in one hour, two minutes and 52 seconds at the Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP.

WORLD RECORD! Letesenbet Gidey 🇪🇹 breaks the world half marathon record* in Valencia! She crosses the @MedioMaratonVLC finish line in 1:02:52 👏 *subject to ratification pic.twitter.com/r4FiPvvCwq — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) October 24, 2021

The 23-year-old Gidey, who is also the world 5,000 metres (14:06.62) and 10,000 metres (29:01.03) record-holder, shaved more than a minute off the previous half marathon mark of 1:04:02 set by Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich this year.

In the men’s race, Kenya’s Abel Kipchumba made a late charge to win in 58:07 minutes, moving him to sixth on the world all-time list. Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto was second with 58:09 and Daniel Mateiko was third with 58:26.