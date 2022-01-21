Eternal Flame At Amar Jawan Jyoti Becomes Part Of National War Memorial

New Delhi: The Eternal Flame (Amar Jawan Jyoti) for soldiers at India Gate has been merged with the torch at the National War Memorial in a ceremony on Friday ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

In a ceremony that was presided by the Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal Balabadhra Radha Krishna, a part of the flame was carried to the war memorial this afternoon.

The torch was then taken to the national war memorial by a ceremonial guard from the Guards Regiment of the Indian Army.

After travelling for around 150 metres, the torch was used to symbolically merge the flame from Amar Jawan Jyoti with the one at the National War Memorial.