Establishment of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Satellite Centre On 25 Acres Land In Balasore Gets Cabinet Nod

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet on Saturday approved to earmark 25 acres of land under Remuna Tehsil in Balasore district for the establishment of Satellite Centre of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The State Government have decided to lease out Government land measuring Ac. 12.09 dec. in Samalpur village and Ac.12.91 dec. in Bamapada village totaling to Ac. 25.00 dec. under Remuna Tehsil of Balasore district free of all charges in favour of the Department of Health & Family Welfare under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India for the establishment of Satellite Centre of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.