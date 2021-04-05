Essential Tips For Summer Hair Care

New Delhi: The intense humidity in the summer season affects the hydration of hair making your locks easily broken. Excessive exposure to the sun will damage your hair’s natural shield. Studies prove that three days of sun exposure makes the cells of the hair shaft fragile, making your mane look dry, fragile, and brittle.

Here are some tips that will help you to take care of your hair in your summer holidays:

1.Invest In conditioners

Choose proper hair conditioners that can contain sunscreen to shield your hair from harmful UV rays. As the sun dries out your mane, ensure you hydrate your hair and usher life in it by picking a rinse-out conditioner. Go for one that suits your hair type and nature. If you are going for a swim, wear a swimming cap and use a leave-in conditioner on your hair.

2. Shampoo With Care

Too much washing your hair with shampoo will cause more harm than good as it dries your scalp and hair more. If you sweat more on the scalp and hair gets greasy. Prefer a mild shampoo that is good for summers. Apply shampoo only on the scalp, not on the hair directly to prevent drying them out.

3. Control Frizz

The hot summer makes your mane extra dry, making it look frizzy. Try minimizing your hair from becoming too frizzy by tying it up. Style your hair from braids to ponytails to knots and buns. This ensures the reduction of sweat on the scalp.

4. Plenty Of Fluids

You may be doing all of these to guard your hair against the sun, but if you are not adequately hydrated, it’s not worth the trouble. Your mane will get largely benefitted from drinking water and other fluids, thus keeping you cool and maintaining your hair healthy and well hydrated. Furthermore, add more fresh fruits and vegetables to your regular diet to get all essential nutrients.

5. Cover up!

Use a scarf or hat to cover your head when you’re out in the sun. Not only does this provide extra UV protection, but it also helps your scalp retain moisture. A hat reduces damage caused by wind, especially if your hair is prone to tangling, and protects colour-treated hair.

6. Put your hair up in loose, comfortable styles

A messy braid is ideal for keeping your hair under control and minimizing exposure to the sun. Tight hairstyles can be damaging because they tend to pull and tear hair, especially if your hair is dry from the summer heat.