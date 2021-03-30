Essential services staff to get COVID-19 vaccine as FLWs in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed for COVID-19 vaccination of essential services staff and they should be treated as Front Line Workers (FLWs).

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, PK Mohapatra in a letter to all Districts Collectors, Muninipal Commissioners, CDMs & PHOs to ensure that employees engaged in essential services like Electricity Supply, Water Supply, and Road Transport Services shall be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines as front line workers.

The Health dept ACS asked the authorities to ensure that the staff must bring their identity card, Aadhaar card, or authorized letter from the employer in support of their service.

Mohapatra also urged the district officials to ensure on spot registration in CoWIN portal at nearby coronavirus vaccination centres.