Essential Oils To Ease Headache Naturally

New Delhi: Essential oils have several health benefits. It helps to reduce anxiety, boost your mood, help you sleep, and may even reduce inflammation in the body. Here’s a list of essential oils that can help you to get rid of headaches.

Lavender oil

Lavender oil is sort of the mother of all oils and can help with a lot of ailments. It’s used regularly in Mayo Clinic’s hospitals, Rodgers says, as a remedy for headaches brought on by anxiety and mental stress.

Peppermint oil

The menthol component of peppermint oil can help to relieve tension and discomfort brought on by headaches and can help you feel more calm and relaxed in general. It can also provide an analgesic effect to help relieve nausea. Additionally, if you have headaches related to allergies or congestion, peppermint oil can help to clear the sinuses and relieve those symptoms as well, says Rodgers.

Lemon oil

Lemon can be used to uplift the spirit, but can also induce a sense of calm, which may be helpful to someone who has a tension headache but still needs to be alert, says Rodgers.

Rosemary oil

This oil has stimulating effects similar to peppermint or eucalyptus oils, says Rodgers. It’s also thought to aid in pain relief, so it could be helpful for an achy head.