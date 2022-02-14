Espresso Martini: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this simple coffee cocktail

Espresso Martini- This coffee cocktail is strong, sweet, and delicious with a creamy, foamy top and topped with coffee beans. It makes the perfect after-dinner drink after a big meal but is just as good to get the party started!

Ingredients

(1 shot) 2 ounces vodka

(1 shot) 1/2 ounce coffee liqueur (usually Kahlúa)

(1 shot) 1 ounce espresso, freshly brewed (or cold brew concentrate)

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Garnish: coffee beans

Steps

Add vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso and simple syrup to a shaker filled with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

(Drink Responsibly)