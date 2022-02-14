Espresso Martini
Espresso Martini: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this simple coffee cocktail

By Haraprasad Das
Espresso Martini- This coffee cocktail is strong, sweet, and delicious with a creamy, foamy top and topped with coffee beans. It makes the perfect after-dinner drink after a big meal but is just as good to get the party started!

Ingredients

  • (1 shot) 2 ounces vodka
  • (1 shot) 1/2 ounce coffee liqueur (usually Kahlúa)
  • (1 shot) 1 ounce espresso, freshly brewed (or cold brew concentrate)
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • Garnish: coffee beans

Steps

  1. Add vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso and simple syrup to a shaker filled with ice and shake until well-chilled.
  2. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
  3. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

 

(Drink Responsibly) 

