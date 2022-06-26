Esha Gupta raises temp in sultry orange bikini, flaunts her toned body

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who is currently basking success for her role in Prakash Raj’s web series ‘Aashram 3’, never fails to impress her fans with her steamy social media posts and her latest video proves that she is hotness overloaded!

The actress, who is blessed with one of the hottest figures in the tinsel town, loves treating her fans with stunning photos and videos. And continuing the trend, she shared another steamy video of herself where she is seen chilling out on a beach.

In the video, Esha is seen donning an orange bikini as she smilingly walks at the beach. She then stops and kisses the camera in the end. Sharing the video, the ‘Rustom’ actress wrote, ‘Sunshine’.

Check out the video here:-