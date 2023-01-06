Esha Gupta Oozes Oomph In Silver Bralette And Thigh-Slit Skirt: See Pic

New Delhi: Actor Esha Gupta never shies away from trying her hands at different style statements. Her latest post is proof of the same.

On Thursday, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram page to share a picture from her latest photoshoot. It showed her dressed in a silver bralette and skirt set.

Esha kept the accessories minimal by wearing a sleek silver anklet with the outfit. In the end, Esha chose centre-parted open long tresses, nude lip shade, darkened brows, contoured face, minimal makeup and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

Check out Esha’s picture below:

