Esha Gupta Looks Hot in Hot Green Look With Sports Bra And Pyjamas

Spain: Esha Gupta dropped yet another sensuous picture from her vacation in Spain. The actor is seen looking absolutely hotin the picture that she shared on Instagram.

Esha, who is known for her bold looks, flaunts her toned abs and hourglass figure in a sports bra with a printed green jacket and a pair of matching Pyjamas. Esha looks too hot to handle in her casual avatar.

See post