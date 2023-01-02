Escape Of Murder Accused In Rayagada: ASI, 2 Constables Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty

Rayagada: Rayagada Superintendent of Police on Monday placed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police and two constables under suspension in connection with fleeing of a murder accused from Kalyansinghpur police station on December 27.

According to reports, the cops were suspended with immediate effect by the SP for dereliction of duty.

Worth mentioning, the accused, identified as Damburu Pusika (25) of Lama village, escaped from the custody of Kalyansinghpur police on Friday on the pretext of going to the washroom.

The accused escaped when police were preparing to produce him in the local court, said sources.