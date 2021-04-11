Escape of gangster Hyder: Six personnel including 1 havildar & 5 constables suspended

Cuttack: While notorious gangster Hyder escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital last evening, six members of the guard party have been suspended today.

The suspended police officers including one havildar and five constable areas — havildar Ramesh Chandra Dehury, constable Bulbul Sahu, constable Deepak Sahu, constable MD Mousim, constable Umakant Behera and constable Sudhansu Majhi.

Odisha police have set up four special teams to nab the dreaded gangster.

The Cuttack, Kendrapada, and Jajpur police, along with special units of Commissionerate of Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab Hyder who was serving a life sentence at Sambalpur circle jail.

DG Police Abhay called a high-level meeting of senior police officers at Bhubaneswar to review the search operations. Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi, Crime Branch ADG Yashwant Jethwa, DIG Central Range JN Pankaj, and DCP of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, all-district SPs are put on alert, and surveillance at railway stations, airport, and bus terminals have been increased.