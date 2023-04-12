ESA Set To Launch Its Jupiter Mission On Thursday

The European Space Agency (ESA) is set to launch its Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) mission on Thursday, April 13, at 14:15 CEST (5:45 pm IST). Ariane 5, a heavy lift launcher developed by French launch service provider Arianespace, will carry the JUICE spacecraft into space from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

ESA’s JUICE will make detailed observations of gas giant Jupiter and its three large ocean-bearing moons — Ganymede, Callisto and Europa. JUICE will use a powerful suite of remote sensing, geophysical and in situ instruments to characterise the moons, and discover more about the worlds as potential habitats for past or present life.

How to watch JUICE’s launch online

People can watch the launch of JUICE online on ESA Web TV, or on the official YouTube channel of the space agency.

The launch programme will be streamed from 13:45 CEST (5:15 pm IST) to 16:05 CEST (7:35 pm IST) on April 13.

The post-launch press briefing will be held from 16:30 CEST (8:00 pm IST) to 17:15 CEST (8:45 pm IST).