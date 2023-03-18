Errors in Odisha Matric question paper: BSE assures to take appropriate steps

Bhubaneswar: Several examinees at Brudaban Government High School appearing in the matriculation examination in Odisha alleged that there were several questions from Set A in Set B question paper.

Moreover, the question number 19 was also missing from the set. As a result, the students had only attempted 49 questions today.

Admitting the errors, BSE President Ramashish Hazra said that there was likely a printing error, “The students need not to worry as the Board will take appropriate steps in this regard.”

The BSE president said that all the exam centres have been asked to provide a list of students who faced similar issues while appearing the examination today.