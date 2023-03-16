Eric Garcetti confirmed as US ambassador to India after 2 years gap

Los Angeles: Eric Garcetti, former Los Angeles mayor and a close ally of President Joe Biden, has been confirmed as the United States’ ambassador to India by the US Senate. The confirmation followed a lengthy two-year nomination process that saw allegations of mishandling workplace harassment complaints leveled against Garcetti.

The final vote was 52-42, with seven Republicans joining Democrats in supporting Garcetti, while three Democrats voted against him.

“The United States-India relationship is extremely important and it’s a very good thing we now have an ambassador,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who led a congressional delegation to India last month.

The former Los Angeles mayor’s nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by Biden.

“The President thanks Chairman Menendez and Senators on both sides of the aisle for their thorough consideration and for today’s bipartisan vote to confirm Mayor Garcetti,” Dalton said.

“The relationship between India and the US is a strong one, and one of great strategic, economic, and cultural importance. Founded on shared values, supported by growing economic and trade ties, and strengthened by the Indian diaspora here in the US, this partnership continues to hold significant promise for the future,” Senator Mark Warner, Co-Chair of Senate India Caucus, said.

“As co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, I am glad that there will finally be a Senate-confirmed ambassador in New Delhi,” Warner said.