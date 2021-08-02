Equestrian Fouaad Mirza Misses Medal; Finishes 23rd In Individual Eventing

Tokyo: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza on Monday missed out on the medal after finishing a creditable 23rd position at the Tokyo Olympics. Reportedly, Mirza became the first Indian to reach the final of the event.

Mirza and his equine Seigneur Medicott sneaked into the top-25 in the morning to make the jumping finals.

The two-time Asian Games silver medallist, however, had a challenging cross-country round at the Sea Forest Country Course, after which he slipped to the 22nd spot in the rankings.

Germany’s Julia Krajewski, with her horse Amande De B’Neville, became the first female Olympic gold medallist in eventing with a score of 26.00.

While Great Britain’s Tom McEwen (Toledo De Kerser) and Australian Andrew Hoy (Vassily De Lassos) took silver and bronze, respectively.