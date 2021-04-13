EOW nabs woman realtor for Rs 7.31 cr fraud

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested the Director of Shreya Infrastructures Services Pvt Ltd, Seema Nayak, for her involvement in Rs 7.31 crore real estate scam.

The EOW release on Tuesday said that the woman realot was arrested following a complaint lodged by one Debadutta Rautray. He had accused Himanshu Sekhar Nayak of the firm of cheating and fraud in collusion with MD of Real Value Developers & Builders Pvt Ltd Rama Chandra Patra.

A probe revealed that Nayak and his wife Seema had lured one hundred customers into booking studio apartments at a cost of Rs 9.50 lakh per unit under their project Shreekshetra Kalinga Kutira at Sipasarubali in Puri.

The customers were promised to get the possession in 3 years from the date of the agreement. But, the duo left the locality without prior notice. The 71 intending buyers had invested Rs 7.31 cr for buying flats/studio apartments.