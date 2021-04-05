EOW Nabs Man For Rs 1.18 Cr Bank Fraud 

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Monday arrested a man in connection with a case of bank fraud wherein loans were availed from banks using fake and forged documents.

The accused, Brahmananda Barik from Joronda in Dhenkanal, was arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by one Sukanta Kumar Tripathy, Regional Manager, Odisha Gramya Bank, Cuttack in the matter of fraudulent sanction and disbursement of personal loans causing loss to the bank to the tune of Rs 1.18 crores.

According to reports, during the year 2008-09, pursuant to conspiracy hatched amongst the Branch Manager and loanees, an amount of Rs. 38.49 lakhs was sanctioned and disbursed to 20 loanees on the basis of fake and forged documents i.e. Salary Certificates, DDO undertakings etc. of the office of Executive Engineer, R & B Division, Cuttack.

Earlier, the accused, Branch Manager of Kalinga Gramya Bank, Bidanasi Branch, Cuttack namely Amiya Das and other twelve loanees have been arrested in this case.

A Case (05/2019) was registered against the accused Barik under Sections 420/406/409/467/468/471/120-B of the IPC. He was forwarded to the court of SDJM, Sadar, Cuttack today.