EOW Nabs Man For Impersonating ITDC Official, Duping Person Of Rs 50L

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly posing as an ITDC official and duping a person to the tune of Rs. 50 lakh.

The accused Anikesh Sahoo a resident of Cuttack.

According to the plaint, the complainant Tapan Mohanty alleged that he was cheated to the tune of Rs 50lakh by the accused on the pretext of selling Nilachal Ashok Hotel in Puri.

Reportedly, the accused with others tried to sell ITDC hotel Nilachal Ashok, in a deal of Rs 15 crores out of which 50 lakh was already paid, the EOW informed.