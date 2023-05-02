EOW Nabs Conman In Cheating & Forgery Case

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch has arrested an accused, Rajeev Lochan Das, from Bhubaneswar produced before the Court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar today.

On the written allegation of one Nisharani Mohapatra, a case was registered against the arrested accused Rajeev Lochan Das and others for taking loan of Rs.5.5 Cr. fraudulently by showing forged documents and misappropriation of the same.

The accused Rajeev Lochan Das, one of the Directors of Lumex Resources Pvt. Ltd. had taken a loan of Rs.5.5 Crore from the complainant Nisharani Mohapatra during the year 2019 by showing some forged documents.

“After availing the loan fraudulently, the accused did not repay the loan after some initial repayments and finally stopped repayment and misappropriated the amount. Incriminating documents like agreements and e-mail correspondences have been seized from the accused,” the EOW said in a press note.

EOW PS Case No.11 dt.23.03.2023 U/s 420/406/465/467/468/294/506/120-B/34 IPC r/w Sec.66 IT Act has been registered in this regard.