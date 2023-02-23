EOW Arrests Three For Land Scam

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch has arrested three persons for allegedly selling lands and plots in fraudulent manner.

The arrested persons are Haladhar Dash,a retired BMC employee and a resident of Kendrapara, Subadha Kumar Parida and Mamata Parida. They will be produced before a local court tomorrow, a release issued by the EOW stated.

The land has been fraudulently purchased by accused Haladhara Das (a retired employee of BMC), accused Subadha Kumar Parida was the identifying witness and accused Mamata Parida impersonated the real owner, EOW stated.

The land which was fraudulently sold situated at Vasanta Vihar at Malipada Mouza in Khurdha and the bonafied owner of the property is Lipika Das of Kendrapada.

The EOW action came following a complaint lodged a Lipika alleging that her land has sold away to Haladhar Dash. The sale was executed by making a fraudulent Sale Deed without her knowledge, she alleged.

The three accused adopted the fraudulent means in making the false sale deed, impersonating the real owner and arranging the fake identifying witnesses. Accordingly to materialize their plan, accused Mamata Parida has manufactured and used a fake Aadhar card putting the Aadhar number of real owner Lipika Das and by affixing her own photograph. The accused Mamata Parida has also signed as Lipika Das on the RSD.

The probing team seized the Adhar, Voter ID Card and Mobile Phone of Mamata Parida, who had impersonated Lipika Das during execution of fraudulent sale deed and also obtained the certified copy of the forged sale deed from the office of SR, Khandagiri along with forged copy of Aadhar Card.

They are involved in similar cases and all these are being examined, EOW officials said.