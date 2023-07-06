EOW Arrests Online Ponzi Scammer From Karnataka

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police on Wednesday arrested once more ponzi scheme scammer named Krishnananda N, a resident of Kushalnagar in Codagu of Karnataka.

The EOW registered a case under relevant sections and produced the accused before the JMFC, Kushalnagar, Karnataka. The EOW team brought him to Bhubaneswar on transit remand for his production before the Designated Court under OPID, Cuttack.

This case was registered on the report of a victim of this scam Dibyajyoti Kar of Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar that being attracted by the colourful propaganda videos containing the promotional activities, he associated himself with a WhatsApp group through a person identifying as Manager of a company namely GETSO doing the business of crypto mining, EOW stated.

He was induced to invest with the company for getting high returns like 6% daily on the invested amount apart from daily withdrawal facility.

He created an account in the website of GETSO company through a given referral link. During the period from October 2022 to 24.12.2022, he deposited an amount of Rs.1.27 Lakh with the company. Subsequently, the GETSO WhatsApp group was closed and withdrawal requests were ignored by GETSO. The company cheated him like thousands of other investors/ victims across India. There would be more than hundred investors from Odisha alone, the EOW stated through a release.

Modus Operandi Of The Earning App

GETSO fraudulently claimed to be a Washington, USA based company on

its website/APP.

GETSO APP was available in Google Play Store with more than 10000

downloads.

It was showcased as dollar earning APP. It claimed to be doing the Crypto Mining but actually was running a

Ponzi/ Multi-Level Marketing online scam.

One needs to register after downloading it. One could join it through referral link of its website too. Members would get certain commission on introducing the new/ down[1]line members in this scheme. It had multiple scheme of quick money making investments, like[1]A. 10 USD investment- 0.5 USD daily return X 38 days 28 USD investment – 1.68 USD daily return X 36 days 68 USD investment- 3.6 USD daily return X 39 days 108 USD investment- 6 USD daily return X 37 days Up to 960 USD plan etc. It used some You Tubers to promote the scheme- like Earning Guru Mj https://youtu.be/rMiIXYyPkfw

In October,2022, GETSO announced that it is withdrawing from Indian market claiming high taxation from Indian Government on crypto[1]currency.

During investigation, so far, Rs.144 Crores involved in this scam have been traced. The company was running online money circulation by running Ponzi schemes in the name of crypto mining and operating throughout India.

The amount of invested money and the number of investors will go up with the progress of investigation.

Out of the invested amount, Rs.26 Crores was found to have been transacted through the account of the arrested accused Krishnananda N.