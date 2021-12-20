EOW Arrests Fraudster For Duping Over Rs 1.17 Cr

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar arrested a fraudster on charges of cheating Rs 1.17 crore from a businessman by posing as IAS, PWD and RAW officer, respectively.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar, was arrested under Sections 419/420/467/468/471/120-B of IPC.

According to reports, the matter came to light after a written complaint was filed by Rikab Chand Munot @ Mukesh Jain, Proprietor of M/s Rashtriya Stainless Steel, Jindal House, Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi.

He alleged that the accused persons, namely Surya Mani Triapthy, Amit Kumar and Rajesh Gahlot, by entering into criminal conspiracy with another accused and impersonating themselves respectively as the officers of IAS, PWD, and RAW, cheated the complainant & his son with the help of another lady who impersonated as Treasury Officer in respect of Rs.1.17 crores on the pretext of arranging/ facilitating big Govt. work orders/contracts for them in Works Dept., Govt of Odisha.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that the three accused persons- Suryamani Triapathy, Amit Kumar and Rajesh Gahlot, by entering into criminal conspiracy and by impersonation created a series of fake documents like work orders purportedly issued by O/o EIC (Civil), Nirman Soudha, Bhubaneswar, and notarized fake agreements with Rashtriya Stainless Steel.

They accused persons handed over fake/ manufactured work orders having contract value of Rs.32.52 crores and Rs.47.52 crores to the complainant and in that process had cheated Rs. 1.17 crores from the complainant.

Earlier in this case, accused persons Suryamani Triapathy and Amit Kumar have been arrested and forwarded to court. They both are still in judicial custody.

Investigation of the case is continuing to identify and nab the other accused persons involved in this case and in similar kind of frauds, said the official in a press release.