EOW Arrests Former Chief Manager Of PNB Bapuji Nagar Branch

Bhubaneswar: A former chief manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Bapuji Nagar branch and his two others were arrested by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch in connection with bank fraud.

The prime accused has been identified as former chief manager Birendra Patnaik.

The officials of the Crime Branch said that the two aides of Patnaik were arrested for an alleged fraud to the tune of Rs 3.68 crore in 2017.

A case was lodged in this connection in December last year and further investigations are underway.