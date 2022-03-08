EOW Arrests Chit Fund Company Director In Rs 15 Crore Fraud Case

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Tapan Kumar Samanta, a chit fund company director, in a fraud case amounting to Rs 15 crore.

Samanta has been booked under Sections 406/420/467/468/471/120-B IPC r.w. Sec. 6 of Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in financial establishment) Act, 2011.

EOW sources said that Samanta’s arrest was based on the complaint filed by one Sukadev Hota of Balasore.

The complainant had alleged that Samanta, Director of M/s Mass Infra Reality Ltd and Human Welfare Credit & Thrift Co-operative Society Ltd, and its other six directors had duped him and several other depositors on the pretext of providing a high rate of interest on their deposits under different schemes floated by their companies.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mass Infra Reality Ltd was registered in Kolkata during September 2010 under the Companies Act 1956 having its registered office under Barasat Police Station, 24 Praganas in West Bengal.

Earlier, the accused MD Pratap Kumar Biswal has been arrested in this case on 25.07.2021 and forwarded to court. He is still in judicial custody. The investigation is on in this regard.